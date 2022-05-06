War in Ukraine revives hopes about EastMed Pipeline project

Europe’s new push for diversification from Russia’s energy seems to have revived hopes about the EastMed Pipeline project aiming to transfer gas reserves between Cyprus, Israel and Greece to the rest of south-east Europe.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, also citing statements made by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades after talks on Thursday with visiting Luxembourg MP Xavier Bettel.

“The war in Ukraine highlighted the urgent need for Europe to move towards energy independence in this rapidly changing geopolitical environment,” he said.

“Within this framework, the discovery of hydrocarbons in Cyprus can make a significant contribution to the enhancement of the Union’s energy security by diversifying the sources and routes of our energy supply, with the prospect of a corridor from the Eastern Mediterranean region to Europe gaining momentum in recent months,” he added.

Earlier this year, a State Department statement suggested that Washington was no longer supporting the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline project as US interest was now switching to renewable energy sources.