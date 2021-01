A 31 year old living in Limassol sought by police as a suspect in the break in and burglary from a building in Limassol on May 21st 2020, was arrested last night and placed in custody following a court order.

A local patrol spotted the suspect walking down a Limassol central road and he was immediately recognised from a surveillance photo that had circulated on several occasions since late May.

Limassol CID are investigating.