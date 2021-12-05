Wanted for violent incidents during Enosis-Omonoia 29M football match (photos and video)

The Police released the photos of people wanted in relation to incidents that occurred after the football match between Enosis and Omonoia 29M in Paralimni, aiming to collect information that will lead to their arrest.

Anyone with any infromation is asked to contact the Famagusta CID at 23-803040, the nearest police station or call the citizen line 1460.

According to Police infornation, after the football match, a number of Omonoia 29M supporters enterred illegally into the area of the Enosis fans and attacked a number of them injuring three people. Also, other Omonoia fans attacked vehicles of Enosis supporters causing damage.

Members of the Police arrested one person but most of the Omonoia fans managed to escape. Three policemen were also injured.

The Police continue the investigations.

Av A video of the incidents follows: