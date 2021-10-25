Wanted for theft and illegal entry (PHOTOs)

NewsLocalWanted for theft and illegal entry (PHOTOs)

The Nicosia CID is investigating a case regarding the offense of illegal entry into a property, an offence that took place on 9 October 2021 in the district of Nicosia.

Within the framework of investigating the case the following photos have been secured, presenting an unidentified person who seems to be involved in the above offense.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Furthermore, information can be provided anonymously through an electronic form on the application of the Cyprus Police.

By gavriella
