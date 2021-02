Police are looking for information that could help locate ABANOUB HANY HANNA WAHBA (Photo 1), 27 and MOHAMED RAAFAT MAHMOUD ABDLGALIL ELIWA (Photo 2), 43, both from Egypt. Arrest warrants have been issued against them regarding cases of theft and causing bodily harm, offences that were committed in Larnaca on 30 January 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)