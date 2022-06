The Police request information in order to find OZGUR SALIH, 25, resident of Limassol against whom an arrest warrant is pending. Salih is wanted in order to facilitate investigations into a case of assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm, threat of violence, possession and use of a device which emits harmful gases, illegal possession of drugs and other offices.

Anyone with any information may contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.