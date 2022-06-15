Wanted for robbery and conspiracy to commit felony

The Police have released the photo and information of two men, aiming to collect any information that might lead to finding them. The two, aged 26 and 25, are wanted for robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The men are Beraiah Emeka Oriani and Onykekachukwe Oriani, both from Nigeria, residents of Cyprus, against whom court arrest warrants have been issued.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Famagusta CID at 23-803040 or with the Citizen Line at 1460 or with the nearest police station.