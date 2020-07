Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an offence committed on 13/7/2020, in a restaurant in Nicosia.

Anyone who knows anything pertaining to the case which will help in locating him, should please contact the Nicosia Police Department at 22802222/22802231 or the Citizen Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station or online via the Crime Report form that can be found in the Cyprus Police application.