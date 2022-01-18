Wanted for assault and causing damage at nightclub (photos)

Police are looking for information that could help locate the following unidentified persons regarding a case of assault and causing damage at a nightclub. The Police are releasing the persons’ photos aiming to collect information that might help finding the suspects. The offences took place on 19 December 2021, at a nightclub in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nicosia Main Police States on 22-802370 and 22-802371, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

According to the case, 35 minutes after midnight on Sunday, 19 December, a number of people attacked a man who was working at a nightclub in Nicosia. As a result the man was injured and damage was caused at the establishment, while the culprits ran away.