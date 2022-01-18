Wanted for assault and causing damage at nightclub (photos)

NewsLocalWanted for assault and causing damage at nightclub (photos)

Police are looking for information that could help locate the following unidentified persons regarding a case of assault and causing damage at a nightclub. The Police are releasing the persons’ photos aiming to collect information that might help finding the suspects. The offences took place on 19 December 2021, at a nightclub in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nicosia Main Police States on 22-802370 and 22-802371, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

According to the case, 35 minutes after midnight on Sunday, 19 December, a number of people attacked a man who was working at a nightclub in Nicosia. As a result the man was injured and damage was caused at the establishment, while the culprits ran away.

