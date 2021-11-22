Wanted by Police for attempted murder of basketball player (photos)

NewsLocalWanted by Police for attempted murder of basketball player (photos)

The Nicosia CID is investigating a case of attempted murder that took place on 21 November outside a nightclub in Nicosia.

Within the framework of the investigation, the Police secured photos, depicting three persons that seem to be involved in the above felony.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Furthermore, information can be provided anonymously through the electronic form on the application of the Cyprus Police.

By gavriella
