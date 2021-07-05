Walking Tour: Difficult Heritage of Nicosia on July 8

Nicosia has been the capital of Cyprus since the 11th century! Over 6 different political powers have passed from the 11th century until today. In this tour, we are going to explore through archaeological evidence the distinct characteristics of the “difficult heritage” in our city across the divide!

What is heritage consisted of? Who decides it? What is the process of acknowledging heritage in a conflict environment?

During this tour, we will discuss the period of conservation of monuments in relation to the political situation on the island. What is the meaning of monuments, squares, modern art, maps and archaeological sites in the current society we live in? Let’s explore it together in our walking tour!

The tour will begin and finish at the Home for Cooperation.

Tel: 00357 22 445 740 (ext.106) / 0090 533 853 7470.

City tours are organized by the Home for Cooperation project, implemented by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research with the financial support of the Active Citizens Fund.

***