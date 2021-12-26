NewsLocalWalk in vaccinations only for students booster dose tomorrow and Tuesday

Walk in vaccinations only for students booster dose tomorrow and Tuesday

All walk in vaccination centres across Cyprus will operate only for students requiring a covid booster dose, tomorrow, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

According to a Health Ministry statement, as part of efforts to provide more vaccination accessibility to students and in order to facilitate the process, the walk ins of all cities will be open for students who wish to receive their booster dose.

The MRNA technology Moderna vaccine will be the one available.

Students are reminded that they will need their vaccination card, as well as identity and student cards as proof of identification and student status.

By exception, students can receive their booster dose five months after completing their vaccination programme, as opposed to 5 and a half months for the rest of the population.

By Constantinos Tsintas
