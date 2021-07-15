“Walk-in” vaccination centres in operation all across Cyprus

“Walk-in” vaccination centres opened their doors on Thursday in a bid to speed up the inoculation process in Cyprus whose youth seem to shun jabs in general.

For the time being only Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are administered at all centres across the Mediterranean island. Obviously, no appointment is necessary to be made.

The Health Ministry has said that all beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System (GeSY) can be vaccinated at these centres.

This may be extended in the future to cover people who are not beneficiaries or consignors to GeSY.

The “walk-in” vaccination centres accept people who will be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and not the second one, and a “first-come, first-served” policy will be followed, the Ministry also said.

The opening hours of the centres are from 0800 until 1300, Monday to Friday.

These are located at Latsia Health Centre in Nicosia, Linopetra Health Centre in Limassol, the vaccination centre at Larnaca port, Pafos General Hospital and Famagusta General Hospital.