Walk-in vaccination centre at State Fair swamped on Friday

The walk-in covid vaccination center that operates at the State Fair in Nicosia was swamped on Friday morning as hundreds of people both registered and unregistered with the national health system (GeSY), proceeded for vaccinations.

Long lines were formed by people who waited patiently in the scorching sun to get their jabs. Deputy Head of the Nursing Department Evagoras Tambouris visited the centre and urged people to stop coming. He explained that people were given numbers up to 1,000 and nobody else can get accomodated at the centre which operates on a first come, first served basis.

Many of the people at the centre are not GeSY beneficiaries and as of today and every Friday can visit any walk-in center across the island to get inoculated.

Covid vaccinations for non-GeSY beneficiaries or non-registered citizens began today.

The vaccinations will take place every Friday between 08.00-1400 local time. In Nicosia inoculations will take place at the State Fair (in three centres), in Limassol at Spyros Kyprianou Stadium (three centres) and in Larnaka at the Port (one centre).

For Pafos and Famagusta districts people can proceed to the walk-in centres that are already in operation for GeSY beneficiaries at the General Hospitals.

The Health Ministry points out that non-registered and non-beneficiaries need to present an identification document (ID, passport ect), a Foreigner`s registration card or any other form that can identify they have applied for the card and the special document for the vaccination of citizens who are not GHS beneficiaries.

In all the above centres people 12-17 ages can also get their jabs, given they are non-beneficiaries and non-registered but they must also present all the documents needed for vaccinations of minors. The Ministry reminds everyone than walk-in centres are operating on an first come first serve basis.

The email [email protected], that was currently used for non-registered and non-beneficiaries will no longer be operational and all interested persons are requested to visit the walk-in centres and follow the above procedure.