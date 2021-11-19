Walk-in vaccination centers to extend their hours

It has been decided that as of Monday 22 November, the walk-in vaccination centers operating in all districts will extend their working hours, within the framework of the government’s efforts to increase the vaccination coverage of the population.

According to the relevant announcements, the walk-in centers will operate from Monday until Friday from 08.00 until 18.00 and on Saturday from 8.00 until 13.00.

People eligible for vaccination are the following:

People 12 and over for the first dose of the Covid vaccine

People 12 and over for the second dose of the vaccine.

People 40 and over for the booster shot, provided that six months have elapsed since the completition of their vaccination regime.

People belonging in vulnerable groups for booster shot

Health professionals or people working in old people’s homes.

All people must present an ID as well as their vaccination card if they are going to have the second dose or the booster shot.