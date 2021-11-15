Walk-In Center at Foinikoudes, Larnaca on 20 November

Within the framework of the efforts of the Health Ministry to increase the population’s vaccination coverage against Covid-19, on Saturday 20 November a mobile walk-in vaccination unit will be at Europe Square of Larnaca from 08.00 until 13.00.
The following people will be eligible for vaccination from the said unit:
- People 12 and over for first dose
- People 12 and over for second dose, provided six months have passed from first dose
- People 50 and over for booster shot.
All people must have identification and their vaccination cards with them.