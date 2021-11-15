Walk-In Center at Foinikoudes, Larnaca on 20 November

Within the framework of the efforts of the Health Ministry to increase the population’s vaccination coverage against Covid-19, on Saturday 20 November a mobile walk-in vaccination unit will be at Europe Square of Larnaca from 08.00 until 13.00.

The following people will be eligible for vaccination from the said unit:

People 12 and over for first dose

People 12 and over for second dose, provided six months have passed from first dose

People 50 and over for booster shot.

All people must have identification and their vaccination cards with them.