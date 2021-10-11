Walk for Freedom: march against human trafficking in Nicosia on October 16

Join thousands of people taking action in hundreds of cities worldwide on October 16, 2021, to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Human Trafficking is the illegal trade of human beings. It’s the recruitment, control, and use of people for their bodies and for their labor.

Through force, fraud, and coercion, people everywhere are being bought and sold against their will–right now in the 21st century.

This is the reality: slavery is violence. It’s physical, verbal, and sexual abuse.

But, slavery is more stoppable than ever before. And that’s why we’re here, rallying around the world and doing the work together.