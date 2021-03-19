Things to do Activities Walk & Chat in Agia Napa

Walk & Chat in Agia Napa

The GirlFriends’ Circle invites you to join their Saturday walk in Agia Napa!
This free event is a part of their fitness & adventure circle. This meeting is aimed to gather GFC members and members-to-be from the area. You can socialize, chat and keep fit together!

Join them for a couple of hours of healthy stroll along the wonderful sea in Napa and a friendly chat among girls.
The group will walk along the beautiful promenade from the harbour until Vathia Gonia beach and back

No training needed, just wear a pair of comfortable gym shoes and bring a bottle of water.

After walk the participants will all go for a coffee at the harbour.

𝐑𝐒𝐕𝐏 to confirm your attendance HERE

The participation and the registration are FREE, but subject to prior booking.

The meeting point, time and any other detail will be sent over only to those who shall register as indicated above.

IMPORTANT!
⚠In compliance with the current restrictions, the number of participants is limited to 6 per group. For this reason, reservation through the link above is mandatory.

Remember to bring your mask!
Non-members are welcome!

When Saturday March 20 at 9.30am – 12pm

Where Agia Napa

Location Ayia Napa Harbour

Participation cost: free

Facebook page

What about permission? Send “6” at 8998

Info 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleSaturday March 20 – Community Clean-Up Day in Lakatamia
Next articleMotorace Track Days are back for 2021!

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Nicosia

Saturday March 20 – Community Clean-Up Day in Lakatamia

Lisa Liberti -
Youth Dynamics is a NGO founded in 2011, established to empower young people of Cyprus to broaden their minds and horizons.Youth Dynamics organises youth...
Read more
Concerts

Live streaming from the Vienna State Opera

Lisa Liberti -
The Vienna State Opera continues its dedication to Verdi in the upcoming streaming week: On March 16th Rigoletto from 2016 under Evelino Pidò with Carlos Álvarez, Juan Diego Flórez...
Read more
Famagusta

Cyprus Convention Bureau

In Cyprus -
Funding Schemes and Hospitality Programmes Statistical data & Researches for conference & incentive travel Promote your conferences Team Building Activities and Incentive ideas Promotional Material About CCB & How...
Read more
Famagusta

The Kyrenia Ship Wreck Diving Site

In Cyprus -
Location: Ayia Napa Type of dive site: Artificial reef Depth: 23 metres Visibility: 25 metres Access: By boat Qualification Required: Advanced Open Water Features: This old Greek navy boat has...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros