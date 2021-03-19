Walk & Chat in Agia Napa

The GirlFriends’ Circle invites you to join their Saturday walk in Agia Napa!

This free event is a part of their fitness & adventure circle. This meeting is aimed to gather GFC members and members-to-be from the area. You can socialize, chat and keep fit together!

Join them for a couple of hours of healthy stroll along the wonderful sea in Napa and a friendly chat among girls.

The group will walk along the beautiful promenade from the harbour until Vathia Gonia beach and back

No training needed, just wear a pair of comfortable gym shoes and bring a bottle of water.

After walk the participants will all go for a coffee at the harbour.

𝐑𝐒𝐕𝐏 to confirm your attendance HERE

The participation and the registration are FREE, but subject to prior booking.

The meeting point, time and any other detail will be sent over only to those who shall register as indicated above.

IMPORTANT!

⚠In compliance with the current restrictions, the number of participants is limited to 6 per group. For this reason, reservation through the link above is mandatory.

Remember to bring your mask!

Non-members are welcome!

When Saturday March 20 at 9.30am – 12pm

Where Agia Napa

Location Ayia Napa Harbour

Participation cost: free

Facebook page

What about permission? Send “6” at 8998

Info