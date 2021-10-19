“Waiting for Godot” at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on October 24

Antilogos Theater, in collaboration with director Costas Silvestros, attempt for the first time in the Cypriot theatrical events, to present the emblematic play of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” in the Cypriot dialect, Greek and Turkish, starring Izel Seylani and Giorgos Kyriakou. Through this symbolic world drama play, the two dialects merge and become one. The intense need for communication of the two heroes, eliminates every obstacle in their communication, even that of language. The play is a co-production of the Antilogos Theater with the Nicosia Municipal Theater.

When Sunday, October 24 at 8:30pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Tickets €13 | €10 (students, pensioners)

Duration 90′ (No intermission)

Language Surtitles in Greek & Turkish