At least three vultures poisoned in Ayios Ioannis, Paphos area

It is still uncertain where the population of vultures in Cyprus stands today following the bleak discovery last week of three dead ones in Paphos’ Ayios Ioannis area due to poisoning.

The island’s vulture population was 15-20 in 2021, but the discovery on May 3 and 4 of the poisoned adult vulture and two chicks in nests has caused alarm, Philenews reports.

As part of the ” LIFE with Vultures ” program a nationwide count was held on Wednesday where a total of eight vultures were located, so far, out of the 20 that were counted the previous time.

The adult dead rare species was named Icarus and was 4-5 years old. It was marked with a GPS transmitter three years ago.

This is the third case of vulture poisoning in recent months, but also the most serious. No such incidents were recorded in the previous two years, according to the island’s Game Service.