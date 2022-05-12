NewsLocalAt least three vultures poisoned in Ayios Ioannis, Paphos area

At least three vultures poisoned in Ayios Ioannis, Paphos area

Vultures
Vultures

It is still uncertain where the population of vultures in Cyprus stands today following the bleak discovery last week of three dead ones in Paphos’ Ayios Ioannis area due to poisoning.

The island’s vulture population was 15-20 in 2021, but the discovery on May 3 and 4 of the poisoned adult vulture and two chicks in nests has caused alarm, Philenews reports.

As part of the ” LIFE with Vultures ” program a nationwide count was held on Wednesday where a total of eight vultures were located, so far, out of the 20 that were counted the previous time.

The adult dead rare species was named Icarus and was 4-5 years old. It was marked with a GPS transmitter three years ago.

This is the third case of vulture poisoning in recent months, but also the most serious. No such incidents were recorded in the previous two years, according to the island’s Game Service.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEcologists want former State Fairs Authority grounds in Nicosia to be turned into park
Next articleA sand sculpture reads “Shireen Abu Akleh”, for the Al Jazeera reporter who was killed in an Israeli raid

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros