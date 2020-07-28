Vulnerable international protection applicants relocated to Finland

Sixteen applicants for international protection were flown from Cyprus to Finland on Monday, under the relocation mechanism.

They are persons in vulnerable groups, as defined by the law on refugees and EU regulations and directives.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the relocation mechanism is funded 90% by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and 10% by the Republic of Cyprus.

Their transportation was arranged with the support of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) and is the first part of the implementation of the project to relocate a total of 30 vulnerable persons who have applied for international protection in Finland, namely women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The remaining applicants will be relocated in August.

Source: CNA