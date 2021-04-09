Vulnerable groups can book a slot for Covid vaccination on Sunday

Only vulnerable groups will be eligible to book a slot for a Covid vaccination on Sunday, the Health Ministry’s Olga Kalakouta told state radio on Friday.

In total 7,000 appointment slots will be made available on the portal, she added.

On Saturday, the portal will open again for people 61 and over with all approved by European authorities vaccines to be made available.

The portal for this age group opened on Wednesday morning and closed on Thursday afternoon.

And the changes regarding access to the vaccination portal were made after an apparent system overload occurred on Wednesday morning.

The system crashed a few minutes after opening due to heavy traffic because of people rushing to get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines snubbing the controversial Astrazeneca.