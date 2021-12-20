NewsLocalVouni of Panagia to Kykkos Monastery trek formally declared national trail-PHOTOS

Vouni of Panagia to Kykkos Monastery trek formally declared national trail-PHOTOS

The incredible trek from Vouni of Panagia to Kykkos Monastery through the valley of Roudia in Paphos forest has been formally declared a national trail.

This is what Philenews reports adding that the decision was taken by the Department of Forests so as to protect and promote the cultural and environmental heritage of the area.

The trail follows the course of an ancient one that was first mapped in 1882 by British officer H. Kitchener. This is noted in travel books such as the Russian monk’s Bark’kyj (1726 – 1736).

The trail is within the Natura 2000 Network in an area of ​​great environmental and ecological value and carries a valuable cultural heritage associated with the life and experiences of the locals.

The 20km long trail extends to the Roudia valley which was important for pasture in the past. Because of its wood and resin as well as the quarries and mines that were active in the area.

Today, this part of the forest is preserved mainly for its ecological and aesthetic value. An area with unspoiled landscapes, an unscathed ecosystem and unique ecological value for the island.

By Annie Charalambous
