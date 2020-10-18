Voting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus begins

Voting in the ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus began on Sunday with moderate Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed National Unity Party candidate Ersin Tatar being the two rivals.

The outcome of Sunday’s vote could determine the future of Cyprus – divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the north.

In line with UN initiatives, Akinci supports a unified Cyprus under a federalist system while Tatar supports a two-state solution, in line with Turkey.

In the first round of voting, Tatar earned 32.35% of the vote to Akinci’s 29.84%.

Polls opened at 8am and will close at 6pm with final results expected to be announced around 8:30 in the evening.