NewsLocalVoting in Greece and the UK continues smoothly

Voting in Greece and the UK continues smoothly

Voting in Greece and the UK for Cyprus citizens continues without any problems and with strict measures due to the pandemic.

In London the polling stations operate at Cyprus Community Center and the High Commission. The stations opened at 800am local time and they will close at 12 local time (1400 Cyprus time) for a break.

General Consul Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency that everything runs smoothly and people patiently wait to cast their vote.

Only 2 voters are allowed to enter at the polling stations at any time, because of the measures for COVID.

Voting continues in Athens and Thessaloniki as well. So far the turnout stands at around 25%, at he same levels as the previous parliamentary elections.

Consul Yiannis Adamou told the Cyprus News Agency that voting continues without any major issue and with all measures in place.
Registered voters in Greece are 2,962 and so far 748 caster their vote.

CNA

By george
Previous articleVoter turnout 26% until 1200, Chief Returning Officers says
Next articleTwo dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros