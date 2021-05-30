Voting for appointment of Maronite and Latin Religious Groups’ Representatives completed normally

NewsLocalVoting for appointment of Maronite and Latin Religious Groups’ Representatives completed normally

The Returning Officer’s Office for the election of the Representatives of the Religious Groups announced that the voting for the appointment of the Maronite and Latin Religious Groups’ Representatives was completed normally at 6 pm.

According to a PIO press release, “the sorting and counting of the votes and of the crosses of preference, will now begin, at the polling stations, under the supervision of the presiding officers”.

The number of registered voters for the Latin Religious Group is 709, of which they 303 have gone to the polls, which corresponds to 42.7%.

As far as the Maronite Religious Group is concerned, there are 4,557 registered voters of whom 3,651 voted, which corresponds to 80.1%.

CNA

By george
