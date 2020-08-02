Voting begins for Aglantzia’s new mayor, wearing masks mandatory

Voting began early on Sunday for a new mayor at Aglantzia, a large Nicosia suburb, after Charalambos Petrides was recently appointed to the post of defence minister.

The by-election calls a total of 14,619 Aglandjia residents to go to 23 polling stations – open from 7am until 6pm with an hour’s break from noon until 1pm.

Runners are Maria Vassiliadou, supported by socialist Edek, Efi Xanthou, supported by the Green Party and independent candidates Costas Kortas, Andeas Constantinou and Panagiotis Petrou.

Results will be made public at around 8pm, according to Philenews.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry has specified that the use of masks was mandatory for all voters as well as staff at the polling stations throughout the whole time.

In addition, they should maintain individual protection measures.

Not wearing a mask carries a €300 fine.