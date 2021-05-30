Voters punish mainstream parties and one in three voters stay away Percentages and seats

Parliamentary elections with 658 candidates vying for 56 seats, saw a significant decline in major parties, as the ruling Democratic Rally, DISY lost almost three percent of its power (8 thousand votes), while opposition left wing AKEL suffered even greater losses, relinquishing more than 20 thousand votes or 3.4%.

In spite of its losses, DISY opened a 5,5 percent gap from nearest rival AKEL, with its General Secretary Andros Kyprianou stating that he did not expect such a result, while DISY leader Averof Neophytou said that people voted against populism and put his party at the forefront of political life.

DIPA, headed by former Democratic party (DIKO) leader Marios Karoyian and made up mostly by former DIKO voters, enters parliament for the first time, securing more than 6 percent of the vote, while another election winner is the National Popular Party-ELAM-which now enters the House of Representatives as the fourth political power in the country, overtaking socialist EDEK, with almost 7 percent of the vote.

DIKO also lost 3% of its power, or more than 10 thousand votes.

The abstention rate was 1% higher than 2016, at 34.27%, as one in three voters stayed away.

Here are the final results:

Valid votes cast: 357,443

Total % of people who cast their vote: 65.73%

Abstention rate: 191,013 34.27%

And how the political parties rank:

Democratic Rally-DISY 99,526 votes 27.77% -secures 17 seats

AKEL 79,799 votes 22,32% -15 seats

DIKO 40,378 votes 11.3% -9 seats

ELAM 24,248 votes 6.78%-4 seats

EDEK 24,019 votes 6.72%-4 seats

DIPA 21,826 votes 6.11%-4 seats

Greens 15,746 votes 4.41%-3 seats

The United Hunters Party did not make the cut of 3.6%, taking 3.3% of the vote, with the Change of Generation Party of former MP Anna Theologou securing 2.8%. The Solidarity Party also loses its seats in parliament, staying further behind at 2.31%.