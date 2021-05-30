Voter turnout 26% until 1200, Chief Returning Officers says

Voter turnout was 26% until 1200 when polling stations closed for a one hour break, according to the Chief Returning Office, Costas Constantinou.

Constantinou said that ballot boxes in 1,158 voting centres which operate in Cyprus and Greece closed temporarily at midday and voting would resume at 1300. He added that voters continued to proceed to the polling stations in order and calmness, without any problems.

According to that data available, 26% of the registered voters had voted until 1200, while the responding percentage at the same time during the previous parliamentary elections in 2016 was 30%.

Moreover 73 out of the 91 voters (80.2%), who have been registered in the special electoral register as confirmed COVID-19 cases, have voted.

In Nicosia district the turnout has been 23.4% until 1200 compared to 31% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 34% during the 2018 presidential elections and 24% during the 2019 European elections. In Limassol district the turnout has been 25.1%, comparted to 30% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 26% during the 2018 presidential elections and 18% during the 2019 European elections.

In Famagusta the turnout has been 31.7% compared to 28% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 28% during the 2018 presidential elections and 19% during the 2019 European elections. In Larnaca the turnout has been 27.9% compared to 27% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 29% during the 2018 presidential elections and 21% during the 2019 European elections.

In Paphos the turnout has been 32.7% compared to 32% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 33% during the 2018 presidential elections and 21% during the 2019 European elections.

As regards voters abroad the turnout has been 18.2% compared to 15% during the 2016 parliamentary elections, 18% during the 2018 presidential elections and 17% during the 2019 European elections.

Asked about complaints to the police by a political party for violation of the electoral law as regards sending SMS messages related to the elections and sponsored election ads on social media, Constantinou said that anyone who has any evidence about efforts to influence votes must report it to the police, so that the case can be presented before the court.

Moreover he recalled that he himself has repeatedly issued press releases noting that the election campaign wrapped up on Friday at midnight.

He said that other parties have also reported similar incidents and that the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection has been notified and there will be an investigation by the competent authorities of the Republic.

Replying to another question, Constantinou said they cannot intervene in social media to a great extent and there are difficulties in the sense that many of them operate abroad.

CNA