News Local Thursday's vote on 2021 budget won't be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Thursday’s vote on 2021 budget won’t be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Thursday afternoon’s vote on the 2021 state budget which is expected not to be approved  will take place even though insiders said earlier in the day that it was going to be postponed.

And that it would have been resubmitted with amendments that would have paved the way for its approval following intensified behind the scenes talks between parliamentary parties.

The budget vote will be delayed by an hour but it will take place, insiders told Philenews following a morning meeting of party leaders with House President Adamos Adamou.

It is still uncertain what socialist Edek’s three MPs who said they would vote by conscience will do.

As things stand now, the number of positive and negative votes are the same. That is a total of 24 positive votes summed up with those of ruling Disy, Solidarity Movement, Cooperation of Democrats and far-right Elam.

And a total of 24 votes against summed up between main Opposition Akel, centre Diko, the Greens and independent MP Anna Theologou.

Philenews has found out that Akel MP Nikos Kettiros, who broke his leg on Tuesday and underwent two surgeries, one on Wednesday and another the day before, was planning to be present at the time of the vote.

And in this case, the negative votes would rise to 25 blocking the budget’s approval and paralysing – temporarily – the economy.

Had the vote gone ahead and the budget voted against, then the provisional twelfths’ rule would come in effect for the months of January and February.

However, these funds would also have to be approved by parliament and this would have sparked a constitutional problem, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Because the budget would have been voted down by parliament and not postponed as in previous cases.

The government and opposition parties are at odds over a scandal with the now abolished citizenship by investment scheme which exposed politicians and businessmen alike.

The government refuses to hand out certain files to the Audit Office which demands to review tem thoroughly.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAuction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part
Next articleMan injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget

Top Stories

Local

Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

gavriella -
Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021. The said...
Read more
Local

Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

gavriella -
Public hospitals are getting ready for the period when seasonal flu and COVID-19 will coexist since despite international views that flu percentages would be...
Read more
in-cyprus

Man injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget

gavriella -
Two persons started a discussion on a social network platform which resulted in a disagreement regarding the stance of ELAM party during the voting...
Read more
Local

Thursday’s vote on 2021 budget won’t be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday afternoon's vote on the 2021 state budget which is expected not to be approved  will take place even though insiders said earlier in...
Read more
Local

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Annie Charalambous -
The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

gavriella -
Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021. The said...
Read more
Local

Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

gavriella -
Public hospitals are getting ready for the period when seasonal flu and COVID-19 will coexist since despite international views that flu percentages would be...
Read more
Local

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Annie Charalambous -
The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews. The...
Read more
Local

Young man on a hunt for mushrooms gets lost in Panayia forest

Annie Charalambous -
Police went on alert after a 21-year-old man from a village in Paphos who had gone to Panayia forest to pick mushrooms got disoriented...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros