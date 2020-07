Traditional Cypriot taverna in a charming stone building with an atmospheric interior and a large garden with characteristic arches.

The menu features classic Cypriot meze with several grilled meats as well as a few casseroles.

Address: 3 Andr. Demetriou, 7040, Larnaca Tel: +357 647177 Open: Daily, lunch-dinner. Closed on Tuesday. Price: €20 – €30