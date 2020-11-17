Volunteers needed for research on COVID-19 in Cyprus

Scientists from three universities in Cyprus are joining forces for a new research study, which will test the presence of coronavirus antibodies in three population groups and shed light on a number of unanswered questions about Covid-19.

They ask for volunteers, who were diagnosed with coronavirus, health professionals from the General Hospital of Nicosia, the Makareio Hospital and the General Hospital of Pafos as well as people from the general public and donors to further fund the research.

The research study will be conducted by the Center of Excellence in Biobanking and Biomedical Research at University of Cyprus, the Medical Schools of the University of Cyprus and the University of Nicosia, and the Department of Health Sciences of the European University Cyprus.

Director of the CY-Biobank Center of Excellence in Biobanking and Biomedical Research at University of Cyprus, Dr Constantinos Deltas said in a press conference that the research aims to test the presence of antibodies, in three population groups in Cyprus, against the coronavirus SARS-CoV- 2, which is responsible for the COVID-19 desease.

The antibodies test will be free of charge.

Professor Deltas said that the research also aims to archive DNA data and genetic material that will be used for genetic studies, in order to identify factors that may increase the risk of serious symptoms or protect the individual from developing a serious clinical picture.

“Our team believes that the pandemic is still unpredictable as to how long it will last and how many lives it will threaten around the world, but as scientists we must do what we can with the tools at our disposal to better prepare the health system and the population in Cyprus to manage it,” he said.

Those who wish to participate in the research should call the CY-Biobank Center of Excellence in Biobanking and Biomedical Research at University of Cyprus at 22892315 or contact it through https://biobank.cy/

(CNA)