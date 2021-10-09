Volunteers clean beach and sea of Agia Napa

Some 38 volunteers ncleaned an kilometer of breach as well as the sea of Agia Napa within the framework of a bicommunal program funded by the European Union.

The 20 people cleaned the bottom of the sea and the other 18 the beach in front of the Agia Napa port.

People in charge of the event said that within the 20-30 minutes that the cleaning lasted, some five kilos of garbage had been accumulated. It was also noted that the fact that Turkish Cypriots also participated indicates the importance of the whole event. Moreover, officials pointed out that things get better as time goes by since every time less and less garbage is accumulated.