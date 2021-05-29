Volunteerism Council launches school supplies appeal for underprivileged children

NewsLocalVolunteerism Council launches school supplies appeal for underprivileged children

The National Coordinating Volunteerism Council are appealing for school supplies for children of poor families, so that no one is left without the basics come September in the new school year.

The campaign will run for a 7th year, under the motto ‘All children with school supplies’.

Since 2013 it has provided assistance to more than 13,500 thousand vulnerable families.

Everyone can pitch in, from individuals, other families, municipalities, communities, businesses, schools, state organisations and bodies or NGOs.

The supplies needed are:

School bags, pencil cases, exercise books, writing materials, clothes and shoes, books, fairytales, educational games and toys, furniture and equipment (school desks, chairs, libraries, computers), as well as coupons from supermarkets and shops.

People interested in helping must communicate with the Volunteerism Council in each district.

Collection points/Contact details

Nicosia:             Soudas 11, Strovolos, 22512602

Limassol:           1st April 14, Ayia Fyla 25737761

Larnaca:            Kithaironos 23, 24650525

Paphos:             Aristoteli Savva 46, Anavargos, 26953725

Famagusta:        Yeorgios Katsiaris 21, 5320 Liopetri, 99124521

Kyrenia:             97743185

Vasilikos Cement Company, 7738 Βασιλικό, 24 845 555

By Constantinos Tsintas
