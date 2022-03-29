Volunteer Doctors-Cyprus on humanitarian mission arrive in Romania

The organization Volunteer Doctors-Cyprus on Tuesday morning arrived in Radaouti, Romania, for the first of a series of medical and humanitarian missions on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The missions aim to provide medical and pharmaceutical care, Dr George Makrygiannis told state radio.

The mission is carried out in collaboration with the organization Doctors of the World Greece and its members will offer primary health care in the refugee camps, who are leaving their country due to the war.

Around noon the mission will depart for the area where the mobile unit of Doctors of the World Greece is located, on the border with Ukraine.

The mobile unit will be operational this week from the Cyprus mission, while there is a possibility that it will be moved to places where refugees from Ukraine are accommodated.

Dr. Makrygiannis also said: “We also carry with us quantities of necessary medicines as well as materials related to the care that we will offer to our final destination. We hope that this tragic situation that afflicts millions of Ukrainians will end soon and that the reconstruction of the country will begin slowly.”

The team of volunteers consists of doctors Dr. George Makrygiannis, Dr. Christos Neokleous, Dr. Katerina Sialou, nurses Konstantina Rousia and Filio Korfiotou.

The team is accompanied by volunteer CNA photojournalist Katia Christodoulou.