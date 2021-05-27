Volunteer Commissioner’s resignation sparks reactions among parties

Political campaigning focused on Wednesday on the resignation of the Volunteer Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki, after allegations of forged diplomas, as well as on the Cyprus issue, the economy and the pandemic.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos rebutted criticism from the opposition over Yiannaki, who was appointed as Commission in 2013 and was before an employee at the Youth Board of Cyprus (ONEK). Yiannaki, he said, became a permanent employee at ONEK in 1996, during a government supported by DIKO and AKEL, now in the opposition. He also underlined the President’s steadfastness for zero tolerance on corruption.

Ruling Democratic Rally (DISY) President Averof Neofytou said voting for smaller parties will indirectly benefit AKEL and DIKO and reiterated that people should not allow the next parliament to be held “hostage” to “personal obsessions” and political games.

AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou said the government of President Anastasiades and DISY will be remembered for one more negative record, due to unprecedented corruption levels. Speaking about the Cyprus problem, he said things were particularly difficult for Cyprus after the failure at the Geneva Conference, last April.

DIKO President Nicolas Papadopoulos called on people to vote for his party in order to start again with a clean slate. He also replied to Neofytou, prompting him to acknowledge several of his own statements regarding DIKO’s responsible stance vis-à-vis the economy.

EDEK said that DISY, AKEL and DIKO share the same approach over the Cyprus issue, and voted in favour of foreclosures and now trade barbs in order to polarize voters. Concerning Yiannaki, the party said that it expects the incident to be investigated by the competent authorities.

The Solidarity Movement said the latest statements by Averof Neophytou over smaller parties reveal that he is in panic and tries to manipulate voters.

Cyprus Greens said they agreed with the President’s statement about vetoing the positive agenda for Turkey in the next European Council.

ELAM also referred to the resignation of Yiannaki, pointing to party statements about party politics working to the detriment of public good.

Democratic Front (DIPA) leader Marios Garoyian said his party avoided being entangled in the confrontations of traditional parties, presenting itself as a useful, creative and moderate political force instead.

The “Generation Change” movement said it aims to promote meritocracy, while the “Famagusta for Cyprus” initiative called on refugees and all Cypriots to react to what is happening in the fenced off part of the Turkish-occupied city of Famagusta.

Chief Returning Officer reminded that exit polls are allowed on the day of elections outside polling stations, given that results will be announced after voting ends.