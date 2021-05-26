NewsLocalVolunteer Commissioner resigns following forged educational diplomas allegations-UPDATED

Volunteer Commissioner resigns following forged educational diplomas allegations-UPDATED

The island’s Commissioner for Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organizations Yiannakis Yiannaki resigned on Wednesday following allegations his high school diploma and university degree were forged.

The report to the police was made by Auditor General who pointed out that the alleged fraud documents had paved the way for Yiannakis’ appointment first at the Youth Board of Cyprus (ONEK) and gradually to the high-profile Commissioner’s post back in 2013.

The accusation was made anonymously, but was accompanied with documents that do show alterations (photo below).

Yiannakis was appointed at ONEK back in 1996 and became permanent employee in 2007. In 2008, he was appointed to the position of Youth Officer.

A few days earlier, the Youth Officer’s personnel department received the additional required qualification of his degree in civil engineering with which Yiannakis was meeting the qualifications.

President Nicos Anastasiades appointed him as Volunteer Commissioner in May 2013.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHomemade explosive device sparks fire at Health Ministry entrance

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros