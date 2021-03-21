Photos Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital

Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

Source:REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in France

A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in Marcq-En-Ostrevent, France.
Supporters of Johnny Depp pose outside the court in London

Supporters of actor Johnny Depp pose outside the High Court in London, Britain.
Deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia

People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S.
The border wall in El Paso, Texas, during a sandstorm

A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
