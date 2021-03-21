Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in Marcq-En-Ostrevent, France.
Supporters of actor Johnny Depp pose outside the High Court in London, Britain.
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S.
A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.