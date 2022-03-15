VOICI LA MODE GROUP-More than 70 years in operation

InsiderBusinessVOICI LA MODE GROUP-More than 70 years in operation

Voici La Mode
The Voici La Mode Group (VLM) has been operating in the retail fashion and hospitality industries for more than 70 years, representing fashion brands, food products and restaurants both in Cyprus and Romania.

Voici La mode Group has been operating in the retail fashion and hospitality industries for over 70 years. The Group represents eight big fashion brands and restaurants in Cyprus – Marks & Spencer, Sfera, Celio, Etam, Undiz, Accessorize & Monsoon, Café La Mode restaurant chain and The Burgerie – and offers 30 points of sale across Cyprus.

It is also the exclusive franchise partner for Marks and Spencer on the Romanian market.

