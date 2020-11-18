Voice council calls for urgent introduction of Sex education at schools

The Mediterranean island’s Voice (Foni) council on Wednesday called for Sex education at schools, especially at primary level, to be urgently introduced.

The call also marked the European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

“Voice council has repeatedly called on the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports to apply sex education, especially at primary level schools, as provided in its new curricula,” the council said in a press releases.

“This is also part of an approved national strategy action against sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children. Unfortunately, we have still to observe the necessary response,” it added.

The council also referred to the recent public stand taken by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe that the need for sex education today is as urgent as ever because of the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns worldwide.

The lockdowns affect negatively the psychology of children, the Commissioner had said explaining that Sex education is the provision of information about bodily development, sex, sexuality and relationships.

Along with skills-building to help young people communicate about and make informed decisions regarding sex and their sexual health.