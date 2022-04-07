NewsLocalVisiting State Department's Nuland to meet Cyprus President on Thursday

Visiting State Department’s Nuland to meet Cyprus President on Thursday

U.s. State Department Under Secretary For Public Affairs Victoria Nuland Ties A Ukrainian Flag On An Anchor Donated By The City Of Odesa In Larnaca
U.s. State Department Under Secretary For Public Affairs Victoria Nuland Ties A Ukrainian Flag On An Anchor Donated By The City Of Odesa In Larnaca

Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, on Thursday is meeting in Nicosia President Nicos Anastasiades and confidence building measures aiming to boost Cyprus’ reunification efforts are expected to be also discussed.

Nuland, who is visiting democracies around the world calling for support for Ukraine in any way that they can, arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday.

Latest developments in the Cyprus problem will also come under discussion since strengthening bilateral relations is part of Nuland’s aim.

On Wednesday, after talks with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, she referred to controversial reports about the US asking Cyprus to transfer some Russian weapons to Ukraine.

Nuland said: “It is not for the United States to ask for Cyprus, it is for Cyprus to make its own decisions about what it wants to, and can do.”

On the security partnership between Cyprus and the US, she noted that as Foreign Minister Kasoulides said it is growing and broadening.

“Four years ago, when I was here, our security partnership was like this, and now you see this building (CyCLOPS training center)  and all we are doing together. We also have US investments here, we are talking about energy security, but most importantly, in this moment when democracy is under threat,” she said.

“We are talking about the importance of security and territorial integrity and respect for international law, we are enormously grateful to the Republic of Cyprus for its solidarity, with all of us in the transatlantic community, the global community of democracies that have chosen to stand with Ukraine, because Ukraine is fighting for the same values and principles for which the United States stands. So we have a lot to talk,” she added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWashington’s unwelcome party guest: COVID crashes capital’s reopening
Next articleHeavy snowfall in Moscow

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros