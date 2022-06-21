Visiting Earl and Countess of Wessex welcomed at the Presidential Palace-PHOTOS

President Nicos Anastasiades and First Lady Andri on Tuesday morning received the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

After the official welcoming ceremony during which a military procession had paid tribute to them, Prince Edward laid a wreath at the statue of late President Archbishop Makarios III.

The President, his wife and the Earl and Countess of Wessex then met at the Office of the President of the Republic, according to an official announcement.

Welcoming them, President Anastasiades said the relations between the two countries are constantly strengthening. And that their meeting on Tuesday will provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

Welcoming the Royal couple, the President said, among other things, that the Cyprus-UK bilateral relations constantly improve and evolve, noting that today’s meeting is an opportunity to evaluate the level of bilateral relations.

He added that the bilateral relations are based on strong bonds, underlying the fact that hundreds of thousands of Cypriots reside in the UK, while thousands of Britons reside in Cyprus, many of them following their retirement.

He also noted that Cyprus is a favorite tourist destination for the people of the United Kingdom.

The President added that there is a will for further enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Concluding, President Anastasiades congratulated the Royal couple on their 23rd wedding anniversary, celebrated on June 19.

The Royal couple arrived in Cyprus on Monday to start their three-day visit to the island and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

A reception was hosted on Monday evening by the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Stephen Lillie, to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.