News World Virus concerns causing mental fatigue, says Tsitsipas

Virus concerns causing mental fatigue, says Tsitsipas

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 9, 2020 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The severely depleted tennis calendar in 2020 reduced the physical burden on players but the mental fatigue has been unusual amid the health concerns and protocols due to the novel coronavirus, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas has said.

Fatigue usually starts to show on players as the circuit hits the final lap in November after the Asian swing in September-October but all tournaments in the region were cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The tennis circuit was suspended in March to contain the spread of the flu-like disease and only restarted in August ahead of the U.S. Open in New York.

“I feel good. I don’t feel exhausted, because I have played not that many tournaments this year, so I don’t really have a reason to be exhausted,” world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas told reporters on Sunday ahead of the Paris Masters.

“The part that makes it more tiring than usual is for sure the virus itself and all the things that keep showing up and the changes that are happening. I would say that that’s the biggest challenge that we are facing right now.”

The reigning ATP Finals champion recently took a vacation with compatriot Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s two-times Most Valuable Player, and Tsitsipas said it was a great experience and he had plenty to learn from the Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Tsitsipas, 22, won in Marseille and reached the final in Dubai before the circuit was halted.

After the resumption of the professional Tour he reached the final in Hamburg and the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

“I think this year my attitude has improved a lot,” Tsitsipas said.

“And also, my tranquillity and how calm I am on the court have given me a lot of matches and also a lot of confidence in believing in myself when tough situations show up in the match.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRyanair posts first summer loss in decades
Next articleNew contact numbers for coronavirus-related info, clarifications

Top Stories

Local

55-year-old missing (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 55-year old TALAT NEVZAT, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in lLmassol, since 20 October, 2020. NEVZAT...
Read more
Local

DIKO submits 11 proposals to combat corruption

gavriella -
The Democratic Party (DIKO) submitted 11 proposals in order to combat corruption. Specifically: Unobstructed access of the Auditor General’s office to all documents and elements...
Read more
Local

Relocation of Peristerona Police Station

gavriella -
The public is informed that renovation and expansion work at the Peristerona Police Station has been completed and as of today Monday 2 November,...
Read more
Local

50 years average age of COVID-19 hospitalized patients

gavriella -
It is worth noting that on 24 October, day when the last epidemiological bulleting of the Health Ministry was issued, 33 people with COVID-19...
Read more
Local

2,000 fine for illegal hunter on first day of new hunting season

gavriella -
On the first day of the new hunting season, the Game Service booked three hunters for three separate incidents, while one of them was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden to seek Russian citizenship

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an...
Read more
World

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades

Annie Charalambous -
Ryanair on Monday posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in 30 years as COVID-19 restrictions pulverized demand and...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
More than 46.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,198,168​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported late on Sunday citing Kensington...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros