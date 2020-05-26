Stay Home Virtual exhibition on the life of Ferenc Liszt

Virtual exhibition on the life of Ferenc Liszt

Virtual presentation entitled Hungarian and European, commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Hungary in 2011, with material from the exhibition about the life of Ferenc Liszt.

The original material was written and edited by: Mária Eckhardt (Liszt Ferenc Memorial Museum and Research Center), collaborator: Ágota Bába

Source of images: Liszt Ferenc University of Music – Liszt Ferenc Memorial Museum (LM) and Music History Research Library (LZK), National Széchényi Library (OSzK)

Visit the Exhibit

By Josephine Koumettou
