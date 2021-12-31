Violin & Piano Concert with Victoria & Eleni Mavromoustaki on January 9

The first concert of Technopolis 20 Classics concert series for the year comes on Sunday, 9th of January 2022, at 18:00, at Markideio Theatre with Victoria (violin) and Eleni Mavromoustaki (piano), two virtuoso Cypriot musicians. Both sisters Mavromoustaki are recipients of major competition prizes and have performed and broadcast internationally and are coming to Cyprus from London for one and only concert in Paphos.

Victoria began studying violin at the age of three and made her début recital at the age of seven in a concert series featuring music by Mozart. She was an RCM scholar, and she received many awards including the MBF Myra Hess award, the Kit and John Gander Award and the Joan Weller Award. Eleni has been hailed as ‘…an extremely accomplished pianist and a natural performer.’ Her successes include prizes at the Maria Callas Grand Prix in Athens, Mozart International Competition Salzburg, the EU Piano Competition in Prague, the Royal Overseas League Competition, the Patras International Piano competition and the George Themis Pan-Hellenic Piano Competition.

Programme to be presented:

Johannes Brahms, Violin and Piano Sonata, Op. 78 in G major

W.A. Mozart, The Variations on Duport’s Minuet, K. 573 for solo piano

Robert Schubert, Fantasie in C major D 934

Entrance: €15 / €7 (students)

Reservations are necessary. Limited numbered seats available. Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (send email at [email protected] for details)

Information: 70002420

Entrance only for vaccinated (scan necessary). Children 12-17 72 negative rapid test & 6-11 7 days negative rapid test.

The production takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

Supporter: Municipality of Paphos

Hospitality Sponsor: Annabelle Hotel

Sponsor: Vouni Panayia Winery

Full biographies of the musicians

Victoria Mavromoustaki leads a varied career both as a performer and an educator. In addition to her solo engagements and her regular collaborations with pianist Eleni Mavromoustaki, Victoria is also a founder member of Isolde piano trio.

Victoria has made both solo and chamber appearances in Europe, Africa and Middle East and has been on stage at some of the most prestigious venues, including London’s Wigmore Hall and The Royal Albert Hall. As a soloist she has performed with several orchestras including the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, and Oxford Philharmonic.

Born in Limassol, Cyprus, Victoria began studying violin at the age of three with Andreas Konstantinou and made her début recital at the age of seven. She won numerous awards and prizes including, in 1999, a scholarship to study at the Purcell School of Music in the UK with Maciej Rakowsky. She, later, went on to study at the Royal College of Music under the guidance of Itzhak Rashkovsky.

As well as being a Royal College of Music Scholar, she also received many awards including the MBF Myra Hess award, the Kit and John Gander Award and the Joan Weller Award. In 2006 she won the Philip Crawshaw memorial prize at the ROSL competition and in 2008 she received an award at the Carl Flesh International Violin Competition.

Victoria is involved with many educational projects in London such as Music Masters UK and the Albert Hall ensemble “Alberts Band”. She has previously also held the position of teacher of violin at Junior Trinity. She is the founder of “Cyprus Music Makers” an organisation that aims to bring high quality performances and mentoring in Cyprus.

Victoria is a member of the Intervana Project and the founder of “The Amaryllis Music Project”. Future engagements include performances with her sister Eleni as well as recitals with the Isolde piano trio in the UK and Cyprus.

Victoria plays on a fine instrument by Andrea Guarneri made in Cremona in 1683.

Eleni Mavromoustaki has been hailed as ‘…an extremely accomplished pianist, an artist of determination, accuracy and supreme expression.’

Eleni has given performances in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Iceland, South Korea, the UK and USA, appearing in venues such as the Megaron in Athens and Thessaloniki, The Rialto Cyprus, St. Martin-in- the-Fields, The Queens Hall Edinburgh and The Seoul Concert Hall.

She has collaborated on numerous occasions with Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Patras Chamber Orchestra, the state orchestra of Thessaloniki, the Scottish Ensemble, the Hyperion Ensemble and performances have been broadcast on CYBC radio and television.

After completing her studies at the Royal College of music and the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, Eleni went on to win prizes at the Maria Callas Grand Prix in Athens, the Mozart International Competition Salzburg, the EU Piano Competition in Prague and the Royal Overseas League Competition. Her mentors have included Yonty Solomon, Fali Pavri and Martino Tirimo.

Eleni resides in London and enjoys a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, teacher and as an accredited instructor in yoga for children. Future musical engagements include numerous collaborations with her sister Victoria and the Isolde Piano Trio.

Eleni is an Artistic Advisor for Cyprus Music Makers, a non- profit organization based in Limassol, which aims to bring high- level classical music performance and tuition to pupils from the city and surrounding areas.

When Sunday, January 9 at 6pm

Where Markideio Theatre, Andrea Geroudi 18, Paphos, Cyprus

