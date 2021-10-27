in-cyprusVINEYARDS & VILLAGES: Troodos Mountains Food & Wine Tasting Tour leaving from...

VINEYARDS & VILLAGES: Troodos Mountains Food & Wine Tasting Tour leaving from Limassol

173176342 1249461318785615 2912592330417650591 N
173176342 1249461318785615 2912592330417650591 N
Explore Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day Picnic, Food & Wine Tasting Tour.
A guide will pick you up from the pick up point and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit two carefully selected boutique wineries plus traditional food stops. Along the way you’ll stop for a lavish picnic lunch and refreshments at a scenic mountain spot.
On this small group tour, you’ll learn all about the indigenous grape varieties, meet local families and sample 15+ wines including world-famous Commanadaria.
In a nutshell:
– Tour rural villages and stop for a lavish picnic lunch at a scenic spot
– Visit 2 award-winning wineries with wine tastings, including world-famous wine Commanadaria
– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way
– Opportunity to buy traditional products at great prices
– Includes transport, all tastings, picnic lunch and drinks.
Full Day Trip – €95 per person
Available from Nicosia, Paphos, Protaras, Ayia Napa, Larnaca & Limassol.

  • Pick-up & drop-off from a location of your choice
  • Full day of touring through the Troodos mountain villages
  • Explore with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide
  • Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way
  • 3 award-winning wineries with wine tastings
  • Includes tastings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria
  • Walk around and explore the traditional village of Omodos
  • Lavish picnic lunch in scenic mountain surroundings
  • Opportunity to buy wine at fantastic prices
  • Learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties
  • Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email
  • Leave us with extensive lists of further foods and places to try
  • Adjustable and suitable for vegetarians, vegans & gluten-free participants
  • Small groups of no more than 7 participants on your tour

Wine Tasting Tour - explore Paphos' best wineries this Sunday

When Saturday, October 30 from 9am till 5pm
Where Limassol
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleUK’s Queen Elizabeth carries out first duty since hospital stay
Next articleCYTA – Looking to the future

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros