VINEYARDS & VILLAGES: Troodos Mountains Food & Wine Tasting Tour leaving from Limassol

Explore Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day Picnic, Food & Wine Tasting Tour.

A guide will pick you up from the pick up point and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit two carefully selected boutique wineries plus traditional food stops. Along the way you’ll stop for a lavish picnic lunch and refreshments at a scenic mountain spot.

On this small group tour, you’ll learn all about the indigenous grape varieties, meet local families and sample 15+ wines including world-famous Commanadaria.

In a nutshell:

– Tour rural villages and stop for a lavish picnic lunch at a scenic spot

– Visit 2 award-winning wineries with wine tastings, including world-famous wine Commanadaria

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy traditional products at great prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, picnic lunch and drinks.

Full Day Trip – €95 per person

Available from Nicosia, Paphos, Protaras, Ayia Napa, Larnaca & Limassol.

Pick-up & drop-off from a location of your choice

Full day of touring through the Troodos mountain villages

Explore with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide

Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

3 award-winning wineries with wine tastings

Includes tastings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria

Walk around and explore the traditional village of Omodos

Lavish picnic lunch in scenic mountain surroundings

Opportunity to buy wine at fantastic prices

Learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties

Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email

Leave us with extensive lists of further foods and places to try

Adjustable and suitable for vegetarians, vegans & gluten-free participants

Small groups of no more than 7 participants on your tour

When Saturday, October 30 from 9am till 5pm

Where Limassol