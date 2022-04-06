Villagers in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region find their homes in ruins

Residents of Chernihiv region inspected their destroyed homes while burnt military vehicles littered the streets on Tuesday (April 5) after Russian troops began withdrawing from the region.

Russia said last week it would sharply scale back military activity around Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

But some Russian troops remained in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv after pulling back from around the region’s main city of Chernihiv, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Monday.

Among those whose house was completely destroyed is Iryna Selezniova.

“We suffered a lot,” she said as she lined up to get food.

Another resident Dmytro Kondryk said a road had been mined, causing vehicles to explode.

“Dead bodies were buried in the courtyards of the nearby houses,” he said.

Governor Chaus on Saturday also accused Russian troops of planting mines as they drew back from positions around the regional capital.

Human Rights Watch said it had documented “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv.

(Reuters)