VILLAGE VENTURE: Mountains Food & Wine Tasting Tour on May 27

Explore Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day tour with Meze Lunch, Food & Wine Tastings.

A guide from our team will pick you up from the pick up point and you’ll be driven around carefully selected villages to visit traditional product workshops and taste Cypriot delicacies.

You’ll learn about the ingredients, the making process and the traditions linked to the products. Part of our touring will be visiting villages where you’ll have time to explore the craft shops and see the sites.

Along the way we’ll stop at a local tavern to feast on a selection of Cypriot dishes with a full meze lunch.

You’ll visit 5 fantastic places within the Troodos mountain villages and experience a foodie day tour like no other!

Here’s an example of products which are likely to be included, depending on the stops we make – Halloumi Cheese, Honey, Olive Oil, Village Breads, Traditional Sweets, Wine etc.

In a nutshell:

– Tour rural villages and stop for lunch to enjoy a full traditional meze

– 5 stops showing you traditional Cypriot products and how they’re made with tastings at+ each place

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, meze lunch and drinks

When Friday, May 27 from 9 am till 5 pm

Where meeting point is in Nicosia

FB Page Friday, May 27 from 9 am till 5 pmmeeting point is in Nicosia

Full-Day Trip costs €98 per person