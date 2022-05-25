NewsLocalVietnamese investor's citizenship application continued to be processed even though he was...

Vietnamese investor’s citizenship application continued to be processed even though he was under arrest in his country

Passport
Passport

The processing of the application for Cypriot citizenship of a Vietnamese investor who was wanted in his country for a serious criminal case at the time had continued smoothly despite that fact, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

In fact, he was granted Cypriot citizenship even though he had been  arrested and remanded in custody by that time.

And this despite the fact that his presence in Cyprus was deemed mandatory before the citizenship could be granted.

The law firm handling his case justified his absence by simply saying it was not possible for him to be in Cyprus those days.

This is the fourth ‘golden passports’ case the Police have rounded up and handed over the relevant file to the EU-member island’s Legal Service for a review and further instructions.

Criminal prosecutions began a year ago in the controversial passport-for-investment scheme abolished last year after Al Jazeera’s corruption exposé.

The action against five individuals and four legal entities, facing a total of 37 charges, was taken based on the findings of an ad hoc committee.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleShooting at a Texas elementary school

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros