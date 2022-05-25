Vietnamese investor’s citizenship application continued to be processed even though he was under arrest in his country

The processing of the application for Cypriot citizenship of a Vietnamese investor who was wanted in his country for a serious criminal case at the time had continued smoothly despite that fact, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

In fact, he was granted Cypriot citizenship even though he had been arrested and remanded in custody by that time.

And this despite the fact that his presence in Cyprus was deemed mandatory before the citizenship could be granted.

The law firm handling his case justified his absence by simply saying it was not possible for him to be in Cyprus those days.

This is the fourth ‘golden passports’ case the Police have rounded up and handed over the relevant file to the EU-member island’s Legal Service for a review and further instructions.

Criminal prosecutions began a year ago in the controversial passport-for-investment scheme abolished last year after Al Jazeera’s corruption exposé.

The action against five individuals and four legal entities, facing a total of 37 charges, was taken based on the findings of an ad hoc committee.