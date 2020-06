Vienna State Opera’s full programme of June streaming performances

Vienna State Opera has published its programme of online streaming performances for June 2020.

June 1 – Die Frau Ohne Schatten

Performance of October 18, 2019 starring Stephen Gould, Camilla Nylund, Mihoko Fujimura, Clemens Unterreiner, Maria Nazarova, Tomasz Konieczny, Nina Stemme. Conducted by Christian Thielmann.

June 2 – The Tempest

Performance of June 24, 2016 starring Adrian Eröd, Audrey Luna, Thomas Ebenstein, Stephanie Houtzeel, Herbert Lippert. Conducted by Thomas Adès.

June 3 – Elektra

Performance of April 11, 2015 starring Anna Larsson, Nina Stemme, Gun-Brit Barkmin, Norbert Ernst, Falk Struckmann. Conducted by Mikko Franck.

June 4 – Andrea Chénier

Performance of May 2, 2018 starring Anja Harteros, Jonas Kaufmann, Roberto Frontali, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Donna Ellen, Zoryana Kushpler, Boaz Daniel, Manuel Walser. Conducted by Marco Armiliato.

June 5 – Fidelio Urfassung

Performance of February 1, 2020 starring Jennifer Davis, Katrin Röver, Benjamin Bruns, Falk Struckmann, Thomas Johannes Mayer, Samuel Hasselhorn, Chen Reiss, Jörg Schneider. Conducted by Tomas Netopil.

June 6 – Undine

Performance of April 18, 2015 starring Carlos Osuna, Annika Gerhards, Lydia Rathkolb, Tae-Joong Yang, Il Hong. Conducted by Johannes Wildner.

June 7 – Adriana Lecouvreur

Performance of February 22, 2014 starring Angela Gheorghiu, Massimo Giordano, Roberto Frontali, Jongmin Park, Jinxu Xiahou. Conducted by Evelino Pidò.

June 8 – Boris Godunov

Performance of May 13, 2016 starring René Pape, Margaret Plummer, Aida Garifullina, Zoryana Kushpler, Norbert Ernst, David Pershall, Kurt Rydl, Marian Talaba, Ryan Speedo Green. Conducted by Marko Letonja.

June 9 – Aida

Performance of March 28, 2015 starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Jorge de León, Ryan Speedo Green, Luciana D’Intino, Sorin Coliban, Franco Vassallo, Jinxu Xiahou, Olga Bezsmertna. Conducted by Philippe Augin.

June 11 – Ariadne auf Naxos

Performance of November 29, 2017 starring Peter Matic, Markus Eiche, Rachel Frenkel, Lise Davidsen, Stephen Gould, Thomas Ebenstein, Marcus Pelz, Erin Morley. Conducted by Peter Schneider.

June 12 – La Fanciulla del West

Performance of October 5, 2013 starring Nina Stemme, Tomasz Konieczny, Jonas Kaufmann, Norbert Ernst, Paolo Rumetz, Boaz Daniel, Michael Roider, Hans Peter Kammerer. Conducted by Franz Welser-Möst.

June 13 – Fatima

Performance of December 23, 2015 starring Andrea Carroll, Carlos Osuna, Sorin Coliban, Monika Bohinec, Carole Wilson, Kids from Vienna State Opera School. Conducted by Benjamin Bayl.

June 13 – Der Spieler

Performance of October 7, 2017 starring Dmitry Ulyanov, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, Morten Frank Larsen, Pavel Kolgatin, Marcus Pelz, Clemens Unterreiner, Alexandru Moisiuc. Conducted by Simone Young.

June 14 – Nabucco

Performance of February 11, 2017 starring Leo Nucci, Bror Magnus Tødenes, Roberto Tagliavini, Anna Smirnova, Ilseyar Khayrullova. Conducted by Guillermo García Calvo.

June 15 – Un Ballo in Maschera

Performance of April 26, 2016 starring Piotr Beczala, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Krassimira Stoyanova, Nadia Krasteva, Hila Fahima, Alexandru Moisiuc, Sorin Coliban, Igor Onishchenko, Thomas Ebenstein. Conducted by Jesús López Cobos.

June 16 – The Makropoulos Case

Performance of December 20, 2015.

June 17 – Simon Boccanegra

Performance of May 13, 2018 starring Thomas Hampson, Dmitry Belosselskiy, Orhan Yildiz, Ryan Speedo Green, Marina Rebeka, Francesco Meli. Conducted by Evelino Pidò.

June 18 – Katya Kabanova

Performance of April 27, 2017 starring Angela Denoke, Leonardo Navarro, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, Misha Didyk, Jane Henschel, Thomas Ebenstein, Margaret Plummer. Conducted by Tomas Netopil.

June 19 – Otello

Performance of March 18, 2018 starring Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak, Dalibor Jenis, Antonio Poli, Leonardo Navarro, Alexandru Moisiuc, Orhan Yildiz, Ion Tibrea. Conducted by Graeme Jenkins.

June 20 – Pünktchen und Anton

Performance of May 8, 2010 starring Daniela Fally, Roxana Constantinescu, Ioan Holender, Ildikó Raimondi, Simina Ivan, Donna Ellen, Sophie Marilley, Alexander Kaimbacher, Hans Peter Kammerer, Christoph Nechvatal. Conducted by Friedrich Pfeiffer.

June 20 – Macbeth

Performance of May 14, 2019 starring Tatiana Serjan, George Petean, Ferruccio Furlanetto, Jinxu Xiahou, Lukhanyo Moyake, Fiona Jopson. Conducted by James Conlon.

June 21 – Don Carlo

Performance of June 21, 2017 starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, Ramón Vargas, Plácido Domingo, Krassimira Stoyanova, Alexandru Moisiuc, Ryan Speedo Green, Elena Zhidkova, Margaret Plummer, Carlos Osuna, Hila Fahima, Fabiola Varga. Conudcted by Myung-Whun Chung.

June 22 – Khovanschina

Performance of November 21, 2014 starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, Christopher Ventris, Herbert Lippert, Andrzej Dobber, Ain Anger, Elena Maximova. Conducted by Semyon Bychkov.

June 24 – La Sonnambula

Performance January 13, 2017 starring Luca Pisaroni, Rosie Aldridge, Daniela Fally, Juan Diego Flórez, Maria Nazarova, Manuel Walser, Hacik Bayvertian. Conducted by Guillermo García Calvo.

June 26 – Dantons Tod

Starring Tomasz Konieczny, Benjamin Bruns, Michael Laurenz, Thomas Ebenstein, Olga Bezsmertna. Conducted by Michael Boder.

June 27 – Don Carlo

Performance of June 2, 2016 starring Anja Harteros, René Pape, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, Alexandru Moisiuc, Jongmin Park, Béatrice Uria-Monzon. Conducted by Marco Armiliato.

June 28 – Concert Gala

June 29 – Rigoletto

Performance of January 28, 2016 starring Juan Diego Flórez, Olga Peretyatko, Carlos Álvarez, Ain Anger, Nadia Krasteva. Conducted by Evelino Pidò.

June 30 – Falstaff

Performance of December 12, 2016 starring Ambrogio Maestri, Ludovic Tézier, Paolo Fanale, Herwig Pecoraro, Riccardo Fassi, Thomas Ebenstein, Carmen Giannattasio, Hila Fahima, Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Lilly Jørstad. Conducted by Zubin Mehta.